An early-hours launch to a 25ft yacht battling 30 knot winds was made by Angle RNLI lifeboat on Saturday.
The lifeboat was paged at 1.32am in response to the PanPan call from the vessel, which was 15 miles south of St Ann’s Head.
The yacht, with two people aboard, was on passage from St Ives to Milford Haven when it suffered rigging issues.
With its engine not powerful enough for the conditions, they had been unable to continue under sail.
The lifeboat launched into a 30 knot south westerly wind, rain and a three- metre swell and located the yacht around 40 minutes later.
It was decided to tow the vessel to Milford Haven.
After a three-hour tow, the yacht was safely alongside the lock pits and the lifeboat returned back to station shortly before 6am.
