Hywel Dda University Health Board wants patients to have their say on what should be done as the future of a practice in Pembrokeshire hangs in the balance.

The resignation of the general medical services contract at Neyland and Johnston Surgery follows the planned retirement of a GP partner and several unsuccessful attempts by the practice to recruit more GPs.

According to the health board the practice advertised extensively, and attempted to promote the positives of living and working in Pembrokeshire, without success.

Hywel Dda University Health Board say patients should remain registered at the practice and should continue to access services such as appointments and prescriptions as normal.

The health board say care will continue to be provided by the same team currently within the practice until the end of October.

The practice, Hywel Dda and the Community Health Council are working together to engage with patients to see how they would like GP services to be delivered from November.

The engagement period starts today, Monday, August 1, and runs until Monday, August 29.

Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community and long-term care for Hywel Dda assured the public that they will be consulted on the future of the GP Surgery.

“We are committed to listening to and engaging with local populations around potential changes to services at Neyland and Johnson Surgery," said Ms Paterson.

“We will keep patients informed of the results of this engagement exercise.”

All patients are being written to explain the different ways they can provide feedback, including, completing a feedback form at the surgery and local pharmacies, calling 0300 303 8322, emailing ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk, or writing to the health board. Email ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk for more details.

