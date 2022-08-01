Police are appealing for information following an assault in Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock, last Monday evening.
The attack is reported to have taken place at around 12.40pm.
If anyone witnessed the incident, they are asked to contact PC 543 Rowlands of Dyfed Powys Police quoting reference number DPP/0063/25/07/2022/02/C”
