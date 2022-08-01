Funding for sustainable projects in the National Park will top £2.5million over the next three years.
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has been successful in its bid for Welsh Government funding via the ‘Sustainable Landscapes, Sustainable Places’ programme for 2022/25, members heard last week.
A report to the National Park Authority meeting on July 27 states that £800,000 has been allocated for 2022/23 and £850,000 for the following two years.
There are three themes covered by the funding – Nature recovery, sustainable tourism and decarbonisation.
Projects included in the plan relate to wild coast net zero nature trail and coast path resilience, sustainable tourism Pembrokeshire and National Park decarbonisation, including community and agriculture decarbonisation.
The projects, allocated £676,000, £879,000 and £945,000 respectively, must all be completed by March 2025, with fixed term officer posts being created to support the work.
The funding was welcomed but concerns were raised about “short-termism” of funding plans as well as the short notice given to present projects for funding bids.
How the projects will be developed and actioned will be planned in greater detail over the coming months.
