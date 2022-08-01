AN outstanding 142 by Simon Cole helped Cresselly as they continue in their march towards the Pembroke County Cricket league 1 title.

The Doves beat St Ishmaels by 60 runs making 304 for 7 before bowling the Tish out for 244.

Along with Coles brilliant tally Iwan Izzard made 53, Adam Chandler, 36, and Ryan Lewis took a respectable three for 25.

St Ishmaels also had some big performances with Brennan Devonald making 108 and Peter Bradshaw 72, along with taking two wickets. Jordan Milich was also excellent with the ball taking four for 35.

The victory increases Cresselly’s stranglehold on the top of the premier division building up a 13 point lead over Carew in second.

The Rooks showed fine form beating Narberth by 79 runs, making 201 all out before bowling Narb for 122.

Nick Davies 58, Shaun Whitfield 36 and 2 for 16, and Iori Hicks 3 for 26 were the pick of the bunch along with Narberth’s Ben Hughes who took 2 for 39 and made 27 not out.

In the race to avoid relegation last year’s runners-ups Lawrenny beat Pembroke Dock by 127 runs making 155-9 while bowling the Dock out for a paltry 28 – Jamie Lewis taking seven wikcets for just 10.

And in a quirky set of circumstances in every match in the top flight the home side won the toss and put the opponents into bat.

Pembroke County Cricket

Division 1 Results, Week 15

Cresselly 304-7 beat St Ishmaels 244-AO by 60 runs

Cresselly; Simon Cole 142, Iwan Izzard 53, Adam Chandler 36, Tom Murphy 3-56, Nick Cope 2-51, Ryan Lewis 3-25, Charlie Arthur 2-35

St Ishmaels; Jordan Milich 4-35, Peter Bradshaw 2-14 & 72, Andrew Pawlett 1-74, Brennan Devonald 108

Carew 201-AO beat Narberth 122-AO by 79 runs

Carew; Nick Davies 58, Ceri Brace 35, Shaun Whitfield 36 & 2-16, Iori Hicks 3-26, Sam Harts 2-5

Narberth; Loui Davies 3-21, Ben Hughes 2-39 & 27no, Rhodri Dyer 19, Jamie McCormick 18

Haverfordwest 105-AO lost to Neyland 107-2 by 8 wkts

Haverfordwest; Ben Field 23, Dia Davies 46, Kieran O'Connor 2-31

Neyland; Sean Hannon 4-15 & 59no, Scott John 25

Lawrenny 155-9 beat Pembroke Dock 28-AO by 127 runs

Lawrenny; Finlay Lewis 26, Ryan Morton 25, Jon Beff 18, Jamie Lewis 7-10, Rob Williams 2-12.

Pembroke Dock; Jamie White 3-36, Rhys Daley 2-17, Neil Gregory 2-15, Adam Phillips 13

Llangwm 301-AO beat Saundersfoot 162-AO by 139 runs

Llangwm; Noah Davies 66, Luke Brock 38 & 3-51, Matthew Kiff 41, Joe Phillips 3-31

Saundersfoot; John Mansbridge 112no, Jack Franklin 3-58, Tom Mansbridge 3-77

Division 2

Herbrandston 233-6 beat Burton 223-8 by 10 runs

Johnston 267-6 beat Carew II 128-AO by 139 runs

Lamphey 195-AO lost to Llanrhian 210-AO by 15 runs

Pembroke 248-8 lost to Llechryd 260-6 by 12 runs

Hook 134-AO lost to Whitland 137-8 by 3 runs

Division 3

St Ishmaels II 129-8 beat Cresselly II 127-7 by 2 wkts

Neyland II 111-AO lost to Haverfordwest II 114-2 by 8 wkts

Laugharne 214-3 beat Hook II 210-AO by 7 wkts

Narberth II 102-AO lost to Kilgetty 105-2 by 8 wkts

Llanrhian II 165-4 lost to Stackpole 166-7 by 3 wkts

Division 4

Llechryd II 117-8 lost to Fishguard 118-4 by 6 wkts

Carew III 135-2 beat Haverfordwest III 133-AO by 8 wkts

Burton II 117-6 beat Herbrandston II 116-AO by 4 wkts

Whitland II 102-AO lost to Lawrenny II 201-4 by 99 runs

Saundersfoot II 151-2 beat Llangwm II 147-AO by 8 wkts

Division 5n

Haverfordwest IV no game Laugharne II

Kilgetty II v Bye

Llechryd III 97-AO beat Whitland III 46-AOby 51 runs

Bye v Crymych

Division 5s

Pembroke Dock II 197-6 beat Neyland III 138-AO by 59 runs

Stackpole II 187-AO beat Pembroke II 173-9 by 14 runs

Bye v Cresselly III

Bye v Hundleton

