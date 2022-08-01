Disabled adventure-seekers have been given a major boost this week after the ‘Verity K’ - the world’s only monohull built to be crewed solely by wheelchair users - sailed into her new home in Milford Marina.

The yacht has been donated to Neyland’s voluntary Sealegs 2 charity by designer and former owner Michael Wood, who suffered a debilitating accident in the 1970s.

The 35-foot monohull has now been made available to disabled sea-lovers who are keen explore the Pembrokeshire coastline under sail.

“It really is a beautiful boat and we’re so very grateful to the Milford Port Authority for all the support they’ve given us in bringing her back,” said John Hancock who runs Sea Legs 2 along with a team of committed volunteers.

John was given the challenging task of flying to Alicante on June 6 and sailing the 'Verity K' the 1,800 miles back to Pembrokeshire.

John Hancock, who sailed 'Verity K' from Spain to Milford

“We had just one day’s practise sailing in an inland area, before setting off on the very long voyage home.”

What made the voyage even more challenging was the fact that the Verity K hadn’t been crewed for almost three years.

“But she’s a very stable boat and we had a good sail.

"1,800 miles is the longest voyage I’ve ever made and it took me almost seven weeks to complete. We could have done it quicker but it’s pretty exhausting, so naturally we needed rest days and weather days.”

The Verity was built in 1995 with a deep, safe centre cockpit, a strong splayed bilge keel, full ocean-going capabilities and a five-foot draught for ease of docking. She’s well equipped with a full galley, central heating, fridge, satnav, self-steering, and an extensive range of safety devices.

A gangplank concealed in the hull extends onto the quayside to allow a section of the hull and deck to roll out giving easy access for anybody with mobility issues, including wheelchair users while a lift has been fitted into the doorway to the saloon.

The boat can sleep five people in three separate cabins but for comfortable and safe sailing, a minimum crew should be one able-bodied qualified sailor and one able-bodied person for each disabled person on board.

Her first local voyage is scheduled to take place later this week when the Carningli Trust hit the waves.

WATCH: 'Verity K' arriving in Milford Haven

“She’s ready to be used and we’re eager to get as many people as possible to experience the joys of sailing,” said John.

If anybody would like to find out more about booking a sailing with Sea Legs 2, they can contact them on 07960 733257.