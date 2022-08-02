OUTDOOR Shakespeare will return to Lampeter House this month.

Span Arts will be presenting A Midsummer Night's Dream on Monday, August 15 at Lampeter House.

They will be bringing The Festival Players Theatre Company to tell the tale of four young lovers who find themselves wrapped in the dream-like arms of an enchanted forest where sprites lurk and fairies rule.

The story revolves around a feuding fairy king and queen and the crossing of their path with Bottom, Quince and their friends as it presents a play within a play.

Puck - the chief mischief maker - is on hand to ensure the course of true love isn't smooth and games of fantasy, love and dreams are involved in the Shakespearean comedy.

The Festival Players, who has Dame Judi Dench as patron, has amassed 60 years’ combined experience of professional touring theatre, and are set to bring mirth and mayhem to their performances of Shakespeare’s most colourful comedy this summer.

Music will be written by Johnny Coppin, folk star and frontman of 70s folk-rock group Decameron. He has created original songs and instrumentals that involve the whole cast.

The appearance at Lampeter House is part of a visit to more than 50 venues on the company's 36th annual tour.

Michael Dyer, The Festival Players' artistic director, said: "A Midsummer Night's Dream is always the favourite Shakespeare for open-air production with its wonderful combination of fantasy, fairies and magical fun.

"Our shows are never longer than two hours and we always try to make them crystal clear - we aim to take the audience on a journey and make them feel part of the production."

Span Arts is a community arts charity that is driven by the core belief that the arts have the power to improve people’s lives and act as an agent for social change in West Wales.

Audience members are welcome to bring their own seating. A wide range of refreshments will be available at the bar.

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed at Lampeter House on Friday, August 19. The grounds open at 6pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets are available for £15 adult, £12 concession and £6 child at span-arts.org.uk, or call 01834 869323.

As this is outdoor theatre, the audience is encouraged to be prepared for any weathers, as the show will go on come rain or shine. This is a popular event; advance booking is recommended to secure your place.

The venue is wheelchair accessible and tickets are free for carers. Please email marketing@span-arts.org.uk to advise of access needs upon booking.

For more information about the Festival Players, visit: http://thefestivalplayers.co.uk/