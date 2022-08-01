HAVERFORDWEST’S outstanding bowling performance propelled the county town club to the final of this year’s Harrison Allen Bowl.

Haverfordwest beat Herbrandston by 100 runs making 184 for seven before bowling Herbie out for 84.

In the other semi-final Llangwm beat Lawrenny. Llangwm made 198 for two while Lawrenny fell just short making 186 for seven.

Llangwm had to come through some tricky ties to make the final including St Ishmaels, beating Tish by just four runs. Then they took on league one highflyers Carew, beating the Rooks by a resounding five wickets before beating Lawrenny to get to the final.

The club were clearly delighted with making the final round of the competition writing on their Twitter page ‘Harrison Allan Final baby!’

Haverfordwest met Narberth in the first round, winning by 55 runs, before beating Kilgetty by 35 runs which led to the resounding victory over St Ishmaels to get to this year’s final.

After their semi-final victory, the county town club commemorated the performance saying: “Great all-round tonight from our 1sts! Commiserations to Herbrandston, great effort in the Bowl this season and top class.”

Defending champions Neyland were not knocked out in the first round by Lawrenny

The final of this year’s competition will be played at Cresselly Cricket Club on August 27.

