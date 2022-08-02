The National Youth Brass Band of Wales will launch the 2022 Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival on August 5. The band is in its 40th anniversary year.

The annual Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival will launch later this week with the best of brass band talent in Wales giving a concert at St David’s Cathedral at 7.30pm. The National Youth Brass Band of Wales has 38 players aged 14 to 22 who auditioned at venues across Wales and online.

The band has worked with well-known conductors including Edward Gregson (founding conductor), Robert Childs and current conductor, Philip Harper, conductor of the world-famous Cory Band. Tickets are priced £12 to £20 with concessions of £5 for under 18s and £1 for under 12s. A Festival bus will operate from Cardigan with pick up points at Newport, Dinas, Fishguard and Goodwick.

Some of the finest young musicians in the area will also perform at the second concert of the festival at Capel Ebeneser, Newport on Saturday, August 20. This showcase of local talent will be staged in conjunction with Young Music Makers of Dyfed and the Newport Music Society.

Following these two concerts sixteen events will be staged at thirteen venues across Pembrokeshire from August 20 to September 10.

Schools’ performances will feature during the festival at Ysgol Ger y Llan, Letterston, Goodwick Community School and Holy Name Catholic School Fishguard with classical guitarist Morgan Szymanski, who is performing two evening concerts at the Festival in September.

Khamira will also play at St Mark’s School, Merlin Bridge, Haverfordwest following their concert on Saturday, September 10 at Merlin Theatre, Haverfordwest.

Gillian Green MBE, artistic director of the festival, said: “I am pleased that Khamira and Morgan Szymanski will be performing in local primary schools thanks to support from Tŷ Cerdd who are also supporting the free open-air performances which have become an integral part of the festival.

“The festival is committed to providing a platform for young up and coming musicians to showcase their talents and have an opportunity to perform to a live audience. We also ensure that all of our concerts are affordable to young people with reasonably priced tickets; £1 for children under 12 and £5 for 12–18-year-olds.”

Tickets can be booked via the festival website at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com