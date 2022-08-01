Police are investigating the theft of a jet boat and a Canadian Coleman canoe stolen from the front garden of a property in London Road, Pembroke Dock.
The bright orange Jet Ranger jet boat with a stainless steel roll bar on the rear and the green canoe were taken from the property sometime between 8pm on Tuesday July 12, and 2am on Wednesday, July 13. Also stolen from the property was a rusty trek mountain bike.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information that may assist them in their investigation to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Callers are asked to quote reference: DP-20220713-072.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
