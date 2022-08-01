A craft market and a number of children's workshops will be held at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St David's.

The attraction, which is run by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, will kick off the summer programme with a summer craft market in the courtyard.

It will be held on Saturday, August 6 from 10am to 3pm.

Entry is free and there will be plenty of stalls from local artists, craftsmen and producers to find the perfect gift or keepsake.

There will be a picnic area with free traditional funfair rides to entertain the children and there is a chance to take part in a collaborative collage to celebrate the national park.

There will also be a summer fun trail for £2 per child and a small prize will be included.

A number of art workshops for children will take place every Wednesday in August.

The first is on Wednesday, 3rd where Elly Morgan will run mud and clay creation workshops.

On August 10, Hannah Rounding will teach children to draw nature from sounds and movements and create their own nature book.

On August 17, Kate Evans will lead sessions on weaving with recycled materials.

In the following Wednesday session on August 24, Hannah Rounding will return, this time leading watercolour workshops using repurposed household items.

In the final Wednesday session on August 31, a drop-in session led by Summer Ranger will look at creating bee bombs.

Claire Bates, visitor services manager at Oriel y Parc, said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages this summer, as well as giving local business a boost and connecting more young people to the world of art.

“Booking is essential for all workshops. There is no age limit, but we ask that each child is accompanied by one responsible adult. Places can be booked online with no charge for accompanying adults.”

For more information on session times, duration and how to book your place visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

A full programme of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority events can be found at www.pembrokehirecoast.wales/events.