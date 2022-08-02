Megan’s Starr Foundation – the mental health and bullying awareness charity based in Milford Haven - has been named as one of only 30 charities throughout the UK to receive a £5,000 grant from Spar UK.

The Foundation has fought its way through over 4,000 applications to emerge as one of the victorious winners.

“This is going to make a massive difference to our charity and naturally to all the people we support,” said Megan’s Starr Foundation co-ordinator Nicola Harteveld. “We’re so grateful.”

Megan’s Starr Foundation was set up in memory of Nicola’s 14-year-old daughter Megan Evans, who took her own life after becoming a victim of cyberbullying.

Since its inception the charity has provided more than 1,170 hours of free professional and peer mental health support to young people who are suffering from mental health problems. The foundation offers advice and help to both young people and their parents on a range of issues such as bullying, low self-confidence, discrimination and employability. It is now opening a drop-in community coffee house where young people and parents can come for help and advice to access professional support.

The £5,000 grant will enable the Foundation to contribute towards professional counselling, workshops, self-confidence building activity days, art therapy, music and a range of other activities that will help build relationships and strengthen bonds.

Spar launched a £100,000 Community Cashback Scheme to give grants to local voluntary and community organisations which deserve additional funding.

“Spar believes firmly in nurturing the communities they serve and we’re delighted to be able to supplement their local effort with this campaign,” said Spar UK’s marketing director, Suzanne Dover.