Haverfordwest County ended their pre-season with a home fixture against Swansea City U23s, in a game which saw the young Swans victorious 5-2.

The youngsters shone in the first half, as a close-range header and two quickfire shots inside the area saw them 3-0 up after 24 minutes.

Tony Pennock’s men pulled one back shortly after the half-hour mark, as Dylan Rees headed in from Jamie Veale’s corner.

It was only three minutes later however, when Swansea’s youngsters regain their three-goal lead through a near-post finish.

After five goals in the first half, the second didn’t bring up as much, but Jack Wilson clawed back another goal for County ten minutes into the second period as he calmly slotted his shot into the far corner of the goal.

The final goal came to the visitors, who scored their fifth ten minutes before the full-time whistle, which brought an end to Tony Pennock’s first pre-season in charge.

Up next for the Bluebirds is the start of the competitive season, as Cymru South side Barry Town United visit the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium in the Second Round of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

The former top-flight team beat County 1-0 earlier in pre-season, and visit Pembrokeshire on Friday, August 5 for a 7.45pm kick off.