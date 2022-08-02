Oakwood Theme Park’s After Dark events - featuring live music, late-night riding, fireworks, and a paint party - are back this month for the first time in three years.

Live DJ sets will also add to the atmosphere of the park's extended opening events, whixh will run every Wednesday, Saturday and bank holiday during August.

Thrill seekers can enjoy Oakwood’s famous rides lit up in the dark, including the vertical drop ride Speed, billed as the fastest ride in the whole of Wales. This year, the park has also re-opened the ever-popular Bounce after its refurbishment.

Visitors will also have the chance to enjoy some of Oakwood’s famous water rides, with the hdden coves at Skull Rock and speedy Snake River Falls remaining open in the dark.

Freya Knibb, marketing manager at Oakwood said: “We are delighted to see the return of our After Dark event, for the first time since 2019.

"Whether you’re a thrill seeker or someone who wants to soak up views of the fantastic Pembrokeshire countryside, we have something for everyone, and it is really special to see the park lit up at night.”

“We’re grateful for our fantastic team, who work tirelessly to ensure our After Dark events are a success and can’t wait to welcome guests back to the special late-night openings and entertainment like no other.”

Live entertainment will be on the After Dark Stage After Dark will also see the return of Colourfest, the ultimate UV powder party, which leaves guests splattered from head to toe in bright UV paint.

Perfect for a unique photo opportunity, those who wish to partake are advised to wear white tops that they don’t mind getting covered in UV paint.

Oakwood Theme Park is open every day in August except Tuesdays. Check the website for full details on opening times and dates.

There is no additional cost for the After Dark events which will run from 10am to 10pm every Wednesday, Saturday, and bank holiday Monday in August.

Tickets are available online and are included in the ticket when purchasing day, season, or annual passes. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at www.oakwoodthemepark.co.uk