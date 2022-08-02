Based just above Tresaith beach in Ceredigion, Bay Coffee Roasters has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year.

They have picked up a highly prized 3 star Great Taste award for its ‘Indonesian Sumatran Fairtrade Organic’ at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

Bay Coffee Roasters also displayed their products at the Trade Huts at Pentre’ Ceredigion at the National Eisteddfod earlier this week where hundreds of visitors to the Eisteddfod could sample their excellent coffee blends.

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else.

All products in the line-up for judging are blind-tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This year, the judging took place over 90 days across two judging locations (Dorset and London) with a panel of more than 500 judges.

This year’s line-up saw food and drink products submitted from a staggering 110 different countries from across the world.

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process.

241 products including Bay Coffee Roasters were awarded a Great Taste 3 star award for ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.

Bay Coffee Roasters are unique in that all of their roasting is done using electricity sourced from a 100% renewable windfarm in North Wales, avoiding the use of gas unlike many other coffee roasters.

The coffee is also imported in ways that support organisations that are designed to help improve the lives of those involved at the farm level such as Coffee Kids, Food 4 Farmers and International Women’s Coffee Alliance.

Duncan Gray, the owner of Bay Coffee Roasters said: “We are overwhelmed to have won a 3 star Great Taste award for our Indonesian Sumatran coffee.

"This is the 5th year we have won a Great Taste award and we feel it’s the continued sign of our desire to keep doing better.

"We’ve received tremendous support from our customers, and appreciate how the Welsh government has encouraged us through schemes such as Cywain and Menter a Busnes also our local council Ceredigion have given us opportunities to promote our products through the local markets and events.

“We still are mainly the family business that started on a small holding in Cenarth, but we have come a long way from the first coffee roaster we built ourselves, to a business that takes pride in trying to focus on environmentally friendly processing methods while still maintaining the high quality coffee that all can enjoy.”