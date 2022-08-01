COUNTY athletes are searching for glory as they compete at the Commonwealth Games, with Lily Rice leading the way after claiming a bronze medal in the 100m S8 backstroke final on July 31.
It was an incredible feat for Rice, a world champion in wheelchair motocross who only returned to competitive swimming nine months ago after being inspired by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
The 18-year-old said: “It’s crazy. I don’t know how to explain it. I’ve been quite ill over the past few weeks so to go out and medal is amazing.
“If I said to myself a year ago I’d be at the Commonwealths, never mind medalling, I’d have told myself to shut up.
“Being able to represent Wales is such a special thing about the Commonwealth Games.”
Pembrokeshire is well-represented in this year’s games, with Cilgerran’s Callum Williams kicking up a storm in the rugby sevens, recently plundering a hat-trick of tries as Wales triumphed 33-14 over Malaysia in their Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens play-off match at Birmingham’s Coventry Stadium.
The Scarlets Academy winger had previously scored in Wales’ 38-5 win over Zambia in a Group C match.
However, defeats against Canada and Fiji left Wales unable to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Callum, 20, a former Ysgol y Preseli schoolboy, also featured in Wales’ 14-10 defeat against England in the play-off semi-finals.
Whitland’s Ysie White is competing in the women’s fours and triplets in the bowls.
Ysie is no stranger to scooping up the silverware in her sport, but this is the first Commonwealth Games call-up for bowler
The 28-year-old has been bowling for more than half her life, starting as a 12-year-old on the green of Tenby Bowling Club, where she still plays today.
Playing both indoors and outdoors – but latterly concentrating on the game in the summer - Ysie has also claimed senior Welsh international caps, Sport Pembrokeshire awards and a gold medal in the rink of the 2019 Atlantic Rim championships.
Crymych boxing twins Ioan and Garan Croft are looking to pack a punch at the Games.
Southpaw Ioan is competing in the 67kg welterweight division while Ioan is competing at light-middleweight (71kg).
Ioan is setting his targets high searching for the gold medal
“It’s definitely the aim,” he said last week. "It’s a target I’ve been looking at for over three years now so I'm really excited for it.”
Garan added: "It means the world to all of us here (in the Welsh Boxing team) to pull the Welsh vest on.
“It’s a special feeling to be representing your country at a Commonwealth Games.”
Heather Lewis is competing in the 10,000m racewalk with the finals taking place on Saturday, August 6.
From the Slebech area of the county, this is Heather’s second Commonwealth Games after competing at the 2018 Games on Austrialia’s Gold Coast.
Heather says she likes to train in Wiston or Rhos using the county raods to hone her skill which is something of a unique discipline.
“In racewalking, you have to keep one foot on the floor at all times or you are disqualified,” said Heather.
“One leg has to be straight which is where you get the wiggly hip action, but you get used to it.”
