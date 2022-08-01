Popular Welsh broadcaster and TV presenter Beti George launched a new Hywel Dda initiative at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron, in a bid to improve Welsh speakers’ experiences when dealing with the Health Board.

“Enabling patients to access services in Welsh is crucial,” she said, “and being able to effectively communicate in your first language, particularly when in pain, or distress, is fundamental to the experience of patients”.

Beti George is a strong advocate for initiative as her long-term partner for many years had to live with dementia.

“Communication for him was often hard and our experiences clearly demonstrated how health services need to be able to connect with patients and vulnerable individuals in a way that they understand. And naturally in Wales this is often through the medium of Welsh.

“I’m pleased that Hywel Dda is taking this step to understand the needs of service users – both current and future generations - and look forward to learning how it informs their future plans.”

Hywel Dda University Health Board is keen to hear the views of its service users, staff, partners, and exemplar organisations on how it can improve individuals’ experience of Welsh language and culture.

“Our ambition is not only to meet the statutory requirements of the Welsh Language Standards, but to go beyond them and celebrate our language and culture in all aspects of our work,” said Huw Thomas, Hywel Dda health board’s director of finance.

“We want to gain a deeper understanding and be responsive to what may be the specific needs of our communities here in west Wales. We’re open to innovative ideas and we look forward to developing our Welsh language and culture plan, and putting it to action over the coming months, ensuring that Hywel Dda continues to grow and lead in this area.”

Individuals are now being invited to share their views on the Maes or to write in with their thoughts and opinions on the graffiti whiteboard, or complete a short survey.

The discovery process will run until the end of October. The resulting findings of our process will be presented in a Discovery Report that will underpin the health board’s new Welsh Language and Culture Plan.