Fishguard Agricultural Show is back on Friday, August 5, after a two year, Covid-enforced absence.

The show takes place at at Cefn-y-Dre Fields and starts at 8.30am It includes cattle, dairy cows, sheep, pigs and Horse classes with showing and show jumping. There is also a Pets Corner where the children can see and touch the animals.

There will be a display of Machinery through the Ages, a vintage display and a display by Pembrokeshire Foxhounds.

At 3.30pm the Grand Parade of all cup winners will take place.

There is also a market hall with local produce for sale. The Horticulture marquee is always full of displays and exhibits, with competitions for adults and children and if you are feeling peckish. There are lots of different eating and drinking establishments.

There is a free bus organised from Goodwick Square starting at 10.30am and picking up on Fishguard Square at 11am. This will be running every hour throughout the day. Free car parking at the showground is also available.