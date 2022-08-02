An evening of song and laughter from a ‘raucous’ ladies choir will be raising vital funds for the DPJ Foundation later this month.

The Decibelles, formerly Fishguard Bad Habits, is taking over Bluestone Brewery from 7pm on Friday, August 12.

The Decibelles is not your usual ‘ladies choir’; the singers describe themselves as ‘rather a raucous bunch’. This bunch includes a number of successful soloists and groups who will add to the diverse sound and entertainment for the evening.

Joining them to add some ‘much-needed testosterone’ are pianist David Pepper, Kiran Dearing on bass, drummer Dafydd Ridgway and vocalist and Tristan Mansell. However, the ladies promise to make sure they are ‘kept in their place’.

The concert promises to be a fun evening with loads of laughs.

All proceeds from the evening will go to the DPJ Foundation which supports those in agriculture and rural communities experiencing mental health problems.

“The DPJ foundation is such a wonderful charity that offers emotional support to so many in our local community,” said choir leader, Non Harries. “We are keen to show our support for such a worthy cause.”

Tickets to this extravaganza of music and laughter cost: adults £10, concessions £6 and Under 5’s Free.

Food will be available on the night from Snipesbay Farm Meats, vegetarian options are also available.

Tickets are available from choir members, from Bluestone Brewing Co Taproom and on the door.

You can contact the choir on Facebook The Decibelles Choir or instagram: @the_decibelles_choir.