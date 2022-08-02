Fishguard and Goodwick Bowls club has been able to buy lifesaving equipment for its Goodwick clubhouse, thanks to a successful open day and generous sponsorship.
The club, which has been going for 50 years and has 74 members aged from 25 to 80, has managed to buy a lifesaving defibrillator.
Members raised more than £800 from an open day, raffle and sponsors, including a generous donation of hundreds of pounds from one member.
The open day was attended by around 200 people aged from eight to 80 and a good time was had by all.
The money raised, along with £300 from Welsh Hearts, was enough to buy the defibrillator for the clubhouse.
The club’s captain and treasurer, Richard Thomas, thanked everyone for their time and generosity.
