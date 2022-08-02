The coastguard had to make a dramatic rescue on Broad Haven beach over the weekend.
Footage shows two casualties being winched to safety by one of the Coastguard's helicopters after getting stranded.
In gusty conditions, the helicopter hovers in the air as a person is winched onto the beach.
The coastguard released a statement saying they were called out just before 1pm on July 30 and had to be assisted by the RNLI.
"The team were paged with reports from lifeguards of two people crag fast at Broad Haven North," said a spokesperson.
"HM Coastguard Broad Haven and HM Coastguard Dale were in attendance.
"A technician was lowered to secure both people, with rescue 187 requested for assistance.
"The two people were winched and transferred to the beach.
"Thank you RNLI Lifeguards North Pembrokeshire for your assistance."
