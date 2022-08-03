A choral sing-off at a Pembrokeshire microbrewery has hit all the right notes by raising more than £2,800 for charity.

Bluestone Brewing Company recently held its annual Charity Choir Competition at its Newport microbrewery in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance.

Local choirs were put through their paces by a judging panel, which included Wales Air Ambulance volunteer Ann Evans, while their efforts were enjoyed by an appreciative audience.

Participating choirs were: Bois Y Felin, Cantabile, Llangwm Village Voices and Newport Community Choir and St Dogmaels Singing Village.

At the end of the evening the winning choir – Bois y Felin - was crowned Bluestone Brewing Company Choir of the Year.

The fun and lively community event, was compered by stand-up comedian Steffan Evans and was supported by Cwm Gwaun Catering.

“We feel very proud to have raised £2,822,” said Emily Hutchinson, director of Bluestone Brewing.

“It feels wonderful to be able to donate such a great sum of money and it's a reflection of the very generous community that we live in.

“Living in a rural community, we know how important the work of Wales Air Ambulance is. As a family, we have had to call on the Wales Air Ambulance more than once and we are so grateful for the amazing work that they do, we really would be lost without them.

“It is so important, especially in these difficult financial times, that we continue to support lifesaving services like Wales Air Ambulance as much as we can.”

James Cordell, Community Fundraiser for the Wales Air ambulance added: “Bluestone Brewing Company has raised over £10,000 for our charity in six years, which is incredible.

“We’re very grateful for their continued support. Thank you to everyone who took part or donated to this wonderful fundraiser.

“We regularly attend life and limb-threatening emergencies in Pembrokeshire. Donations like this are vital. By keeping our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road, we can continue to take the emergency department to the patient, saving time and saving lives.”

Further information on Wales Air Ambulance and how to raise funds for the charity can be found at www.walesairambulance.com.