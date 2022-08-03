The contracts for modular classroom installation at two Pembrokeshire schools have been awarded to the same company.
A delegated decision was taken by the director of education, Stephen Richards-Downes, in consultation with the cabinet member for education and Welsh language, Cllr Guy Woodham, to award contacts for modular classrooms at Wolfscastle CP and Ysgol Bro Preseli.
A published decision report states that Wernick Buildings Ltd are the successful contractor awarded via the Welsh Procurement Alliance Framework Agreement, with the capacity to complete the projects in time for school staring back in September.
The report adds that the unit is required at Wolfscastle CP School for children to eat lunch – with pupils currently having to clear their desks/work tables for meals, a situation “not conducive to 21st century learning.”
At Ysgol Bro Preseli the new classrooms are required to replace “current, obsolete modular classrooms,” said to be in a very poor condition and not appropriate for retention or relocation elsewhere in the school estate.
Both contracts are funded by the Welsh Government capital maintenance grant but detailed costings of the contracts are not included in the public reports.
