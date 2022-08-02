A FORMER Narberth carpenter who has endured what his solicitor described as ‘an unfortunate crisis in life’ has been ordered off the roads for 12 months after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge.
Jason Morgan, 52, of Wells Road Terrace, Narberth was stopped by police at around 8pm on July 13 as he drove his Ford Kuga along Moorfield Road. Smelling intoxicants on his breath, a roadside breath test was carried out which proved positive.
Morgan was taken to the police station where he gave two further tests, the lowest reading being 45 mcg. The legal limit is 35.
After submitting letters of reference to Haverfordwest magistrates, his solicitor David Griffiths said he didn’t wish to comment on the reasons for Morgan’s behaviour in open court.
“Before the unfortunate crisis in his life he was a carpenter and ran a building company,” he said.
“But since then, he’s been paying heavily for counselling, hypnotherapy and various other therapies.
"This person needs help and currently he’s helping himself. Least said, soonest mended, so let’s just get out of here as quickly as possible.”
For the offence Morgan was fined £120 and ordered to py £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
His 12 month disqualification will be reduced by 25 per cent after
He agreed to complete a drink driving education course by March 1, 2023.
