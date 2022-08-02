A FORMER Narberth carpenter who has endured what his solicitor described as ‘an unfortunate crisis in life’ has been ordered off the roads for 12 months after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge.

Jason Morgan, 52, of Wells Road Terrace, Narberth was stopped by police at around 8pm on July 13 as he drove his Ford Kuga along Moorfield Road. Smelling intoxicants on his breath, a roadside breath test was carried out which proved positive.