A local roofer who made what his solicitor described as ‘a snap, foolish decision’ this week found himself before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

Tom Reason, 33, of Ffos Las, Trecwn made the decision to drive home from a friend’s house after having a few drinks on the evening of March 1.

“You could have thrown a stone between the two properties so that was a very foolish decision and one he deeply regrets,” said his solicitor, Tom Lloyd.

As Reason made the short journey in his black Chevrolet, he collided with a stationary car. Police were called and, after smelling intoxicants on his breath, carried out a roadside breath test which proved positive.

Reason was subsequently taken to Withybush A&E where he was checked over for a head injury and was then conveyed to the police station for further breath tests. The lowest reading was 68 mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Meanwhile Tom Lloyd said the offence would have serious implications for his client.

“This is a hard-working man, a full-time roofer, who has two children and a third on the way.

"This is going to cost him dearly as it will prevent him from travelling to sites where he’s working and will also prevent him from driving his wife to all the hospital appointments leading up to the birth of their child.

"But as well as losing his licence, he’s now lost his clean character.”

After considering the mitigation, Reason was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months however this will be reduced by 18 weeks after Reason agreed to complete a drink drive education course by July 28, 2023.