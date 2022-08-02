When wedding guest Daniel Gale got lost in Tenby town centre as he attempted to find the correct wedding venue, he thought he’d struck lucky when a police officer approached him.

But the officer smelt a strong scent of cannabis in his car, with the result that today (Tuesday) Gale appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to a charge of drug-driving.

Crown Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini informed magistrates that the offence took place on Valentine’s Day when officers approached Gale’s BMW 4 on Narberth Road, Tenby.

MORE NEWS

A drugs wipe proved positive and Gale was taken to the police station where he gave a further reading which revealed there were 4.9ug of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The legal limit is 2.

“He was going to a wedding party and it’s true to say, he got fairly lost,” said his solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher.

“So when the police stopped him, he was more than happy as they could point him in the right direction. But this is where it led him.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that the mandatory driving ban would prove 'a great inconvenience’ to the father of three.

“I know it applies to everybody, but I think it’s still worth saying from time to time,” said Mr Kelleher.

Gale was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a total of £606 , comprising a £474 fine, a £47 surcharge and £85 costs.