CRYMYCH’S Ioan Croft made an impressive Commonwealth Games debut by notching a unanimous points victory over Jean Jordy Vadamootoo, of Mauritius, in the 67kg welterweight division at Birmingham this afternoon.
Working well behind his crisp southpaw right hand jab, the 20-year-old Cardigan ABC boxer utilised his height and reach advantage to great effect, rapidly building up an unassailable points lead with some terrific shot selection against an experienced opponent who competed at the 2018 Games.
Croft’s superbly-disciplined display swept him into Thursday’s quarter-finals where victory would guarantee him Wales’ first medal in the division since 1978.
Twin brother Garan - who is competing in the 71kg light-middleweight class - will be following Ioan into the ring shortly.
