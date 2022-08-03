A 100-mile cycle ride by a woman has raised £1,600 for Withybush Hospital’s Cancer Day Unit in memory of her brother and dad.

Sian Elen Davies took part in the recent Carten event, where she rode from Cardiff to her home town of Tenby.

This was the first charity challenge she had undertaken since having surgery on her back a few years ago.

Sian said she wanted to raise money for the unit to repay the kindness and care the staff showed to her dad before he died in 2019.

She added: “Both my brother Kevin and my dad Roger lost their battle on Ward 10 at Withybush Hospital.

“The Cancer Day Unit at Withybush looked after Dad so well and he would always have a laugh and a joke with the nurses, no matter how poorly he felt. I feel it’s time to give back.”

Bernie George, a trustee from the Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal said: “Thanks to the support from family and friends, Sian has raised an incredible £1,600 which she presented to members of the Pembrokeshire Haematology and Oncology Day Unit (PHODU) nursing team recently.

“The Cancer Day Unit is a vital support to many people in the county, so we appreciate donations of this kind as it enables us to fund items needed by the nursing team.”