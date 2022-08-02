CRYMYCH twins Ioan and Garan Croft are both through to the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games boxing tournament following victories at welterweight and light-middleweight respectively at Birmingham this afternoon.
The Cardigan ABC duo – who had to wait until day five to make their Games debuts – now go through to the last eight on Thursday where further success would guarantee them at least a bronze medal.
Although both 20-year-olds won on unanimous points decisions, Garan had arguably the harder task of the two, having to withstand a determined fightback by Nigeria’s experienced Abdul-Afeez Osoba in the second-half of their contest.
Fortunately, Croft – a 71kg silver medallist at both the European Under-22 and senior championships this season – had already built up a commanding points lead over the first two rounds by taking the centre of the ring and looking to land big right hands behind a spearing jab at every opportunity.
Southpaw Ioan had earlier comfortably outpointed Jean Jordy Vadamootoo, of Mauritius, in the 67kg division.
Working well behind his crisp southpaw right hand jab, the Cardigan ABC boxer utilised his height and reach advantage to great effect, rapidly building up an unassailable points lead with some terrific shot selection against an experienced opponent who competed at the 2018 Games.
Croft’s superbly-disciplined display swept him into the last eight where victory would secure Wales’ first medal in the division since 1978.
“It was a good performance, although it’s been a long week and a bit nerve-wracking hanging around the village for all that time,” he said afterwards.
“Now it’s on to the quarter-finals where hopefully I can secure a medal.”
