One of Pembrokeshire’s most picturesque beaches has hit stormy waters this week after a bollard was erected at Sandy Haven preventing motor vehicles from driving onto the beach.

Locals fear the decision will now prevent many elderly and disabled people from gaining access to the beach, which lies a short distance from Milford Haven.

“It’s very sad,” commented one concerned resident.

“The car park is fine for the majority of us, but I know quite a few people who can’t manage the slopes and as a result, they park respectfully on the beach at low tide.”

But Herbrandston Community Council claim that their three-year battle to persuade people to respect the Site of Special Scientific Interest has fallen on deaf years.

“We’ve tried everything to persuade people not to park on the beach but everything has failed,” said Reg Owens, vice-chairman of Herbrandston Community Council.

“We’ve put signage up asking people not to park, but they’ve been vandalised and all our repeated requests have been ignored.

“People go down to the beach because it’s peaceful but sadly their pece is being spoilt.

"There have been occasions when up to 15 cars are parked on the beach and during the evening, boy racers storm up and down. It’s not acceptable, particularly for families with young children.”

Cllr Owens went on to say that Herbrandston Community Council has already held two meetings, the first of which was open to the public, to discuss ways in which the situation could be improved.

“A lot of thought has gone into what we’ve done and I’m pleased to say that the overwhelming majority of people are pleased with our decision.".

Meanwhile members of the Sandy Haven Boat Owners’ Association are each being given keys to remove the bollard whenever they require access to their vessels, while the National Park Authority and the emergency services are all in agreement with the council’s decision.

Coastguards, police, ambulance and fire crews are each being given keys enabling easy access onto the beach in emergencies.