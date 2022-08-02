Following a successful trio of virtual village shows, Llanteg Garden and Craft Show is set to become an in-person event this year.
The show will take place in Llanteg Village Hall on August 13 and will welcome entries in the following categories: gardening, art, craft, photography, floral art and cookery.
For the classes and the categories, please see the Llanteg Village website or Llanteg Facebook page, or contact Roy (01834 831468, Roy.james1536@gmail.com) if you need a paper copy.
Everyone is invited to join in and start growing or creating their entries.
Entry forms, which are free, need to be in by Thursday August 11.
All entries must be staged at Llanteg Hall by 11am on Saturday August 13 - then, after judging, the exhibits will be on view from 2pm-4pm.
Entry in the afternoon is £2 for adults with children being free, with refreshments included.
