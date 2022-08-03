Spectators don’t know which way to look when Gerry Lloyd takes his extraordinary car on the road.

For the green Rover, featuring two driving seats and a pair of bonnets, has been created out of two vehicles joined together.

“I’ve been stopped by the police, but only because they wanted to take a picture, and I’ve overtaken cyclists who have literally fallen off into the hedge with shock,” said retired builder Gerry of Lampeter Velfrey.

The car, made in the workshop at his home is a Rover 150 – so called because it was made out of two Rover 75s.

And it has won fame well beyond Pembrokeshire, featuring in an AA advert and in a video made by indie band Flyte.

Which way is it heading? Gerry's double-fronted Rover delighted crowds at Narberth Carnival. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The acclaimed Rover 75 was on the production line from 1999 to 2005, and Gerry explained: “I made the 150 purely for a bit of fun.

“I originally wanted it to have two engines so it could be driven from each end, but that wouldn’t have made it roadworthy. Now it's just like an ordinary car to drive.

“But the reaction of people is certainly anything but ordinary!"

It goes without saying that Gerry is a big fan of the Rover 75 and its potential - also converting them into a wood-clad pick-up and the two-door coupe he wished the marque had manufactured for the series.

Along with wife Sally and granddaughter Martha, 12, he took the unique double-ended motor along to Narberth Carnival last Saturday.

It needed no decoration for the occssion other than a rooftop sign bearing the Name Dr Dolittle’s School of Motoring – a reference to the book and film’s two headed Push