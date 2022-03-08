Live

Casualty taken to hospital after A4075 Pembrokeshire crash

By Jack Riley

  • The road has been reopened by police officers
  • Recovery arrived and removed the vehicles involved
  • Police and ambulance attended
  • The incident affected traffic both ways between Carew and Narberth
  • One person was taken to Withybush Hospital for further treatment

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos