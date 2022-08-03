A dog’s 30-foot cliff fall in north Pembrokeshire has led to coastguards issuing a new warning to pet owners.

"Please always keep your dogs on a lead - even the best-trained and well- behaved dogs have an off day,” said Fishguard coastguard rescue team after the incident yesterday, Tuesday August 2.

Fortunately Milo the dog seemed none the worse for his ordeal at Aberfforest, Dinas.

Milo took his tumble down a 30-foot sheer cliff. Picture: Fishguard coastguard team

The team and the Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI lifeboat were paged shortly after 6pm.

They met Milo’s owner at the scene, whose said that their family had managed to get a boat round from Cwm yr Eglwys to the cove below the cliff.

The team added: "A very lucky Milo the dog was very happy to see his family.

"Incredibly Milo seemed fit and well after his fall from a sheer 30-metre cliff when the team met the boat back at Cwm-yr-Eglwys

"But his family took him to the vets just to be sure."