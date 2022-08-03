COASTGUARDS were dispatched to a beach just north of Tresaith yesterday following reports of a mysterious object found washed up on a beach.
But initial reports that it was an unexploded wartime bomb proved to be a false alarm.
A cordon was initially placed around the object as a precaution and beachwalkers told to keep their distance until an assessment was carried out.
“Our team were tasked to a report of Ordnance found on the beach,” said a Coastguards spokesperson.
“A cordon was used to ensure the area was kept safe.
“Further investigation carried out early this morning ascertained that it was inert and safe. The team was stood down.”
