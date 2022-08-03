The second coasteering casualty in less than a week has been airlifted from the Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy.

Last Friday, July 29, a woman with possible spinal injuries was rescued from the water at the popular coasteering spot, which has also been named 'the best wild swimming location in Britain'.

Yesterday, Tuesday August 2, saw a similar scenario when coastguard teams from Fishguard and St Davids were tasked to the scene at 1.08pm.

A man was suffering lower back pain after jumping from the top platform above the lagoon, and when the teams arrived at the scene, he was out of the water and on a makeshift paddle board stretcher, with his neck being secured by a member of one of the local coasteering companies.

Coastguards took over his care before a paramedic from Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust arrived on the scene to take the lead.

Coastguards set off a flare to guide the helicopter to the incident location. Picture HM Coastguard, Fishguard

Because of the man's injuries and his location, the coastguard rescue helicopter was called to evacuate him from the quarry adjacent to the Blue Lagoon.

Fishguard Coastguard team said: "So for the second time in less than a week, coastguards set about clearing public from the quarry and surrounding area in order to set up a helicopter landing site.

The coastguard helicopter was at the scene for the second time in less than a week. Picture: HM Coastguard Fishguard

"The helicopter landed in the quarry dropping off the onboard paramedics. The casualty was secured in the helicopter stretcher and flown out to a nearby waiting ambulance."

The team also thanked the people who were in the area for their "assistance and cooperation in these difficult circumstances."