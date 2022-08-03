A report that a sailing dinghy with one person aboard was in difficulty in choppy seas off Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot led to the launch of Tenby's inshore lifeboat shortly before 11am yesterday, Tuesday August 2.

The volunteer crew made best speed to the area and on arriving at the scene discovered that the dinghy, which had capsized, was under tow by another vessel which happened to be in the area, with the occupant now safely aboard the vessel.