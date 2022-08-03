When six-month old Mostyn Harris visited his GP for a regular routine check-up, his little life was thrown into turmoil.

“We thought we were going to lose him,” said his grandfather Reg Owens of Herbrandston.

“As his GP checked him over, he realised that things weren’t as they should have been and rushed him off for further investigations.”

Mostyn's grandfather, Reg Owens

Within a week Mostyn had been examined by an eye specialist who diagnosed him as having a very rare form of ocular cancer.

“What he went through was absolutely horrific,” continues Reg, “but the treatment he received at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff was incredible.”

Throughout his treatment, Mostyn and his family were supported by LATCH, the Welsh charity which provides practical, emotional and financial assistance to children who have been diagnosed with cancer and leukaemia.

When a child has been diagnosed with cancer or leukaemia, the chemotherapy treatment can last from six months to three years depending on the type, however follow up treatment and check-ups mean that a child with cancer will remain under medical supervision for over five years.

Fortunately, following his intense course of treatment, Mostyn is now a happy, healthy little boy.

Sadly he will remain permanently blind in one eye but this doesn’t prevent him from joining his twin brother, Elwyn, in football, rugby and all the rough-and-tumble adventures that seven-year-old boys can enjoy.

In recognition of LATCH's support, Reg has organised a fund-raising gig this Saturday evening at Herbrandston Sports and Recreation Community Hub which is being frontlined by the hugely successful SKAlectrics of which Mostyn’s uncle, Rhys Owens, is a member.

The seven-piece lineup is regarded as one of the UK’s best SKA and two-tone tribute bands that plays energetic and authentic covers of bands such as Madness and The Specials.

The evening kicks off this Saturday, August 6, at 7.30pm when SKAlectrics will be joined by local female vocalist Rhiannon Stephens. Admission is free however donations will be received throughout the evening for the charity.

“The support we’ve already been shown by the community has been incredible and we’re already up to £3,500,” added Reg.

“WhatLATCH provided Mostyn has been exceptional and this is why we’ve decided to do all we can to give them something back in return."