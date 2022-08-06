A Pembrokeshire town has been listed one of the best places in Wales for some quality time away, according to a recent study.
The study, conducted by Sugar and Loaf, listed Tenby as one of the prettiest places in Wales for people to visit.
A spokesperson said about Tenby: “This pretty seaside town has been a family holiday favourite since the Victorian era!
“Experience fresh coastal air, beautiful Blue Flag beaches, incredible ice cream, pretty pastel properties, bountiful gift shops and a vibrant town centre.”
MORE NEWS
- Pembrokeshire has six of the UK's 50 best beaches
- The county's most popular beaches according to social media
The research found seven other places across Wales alongside Tenby, named as “coastal and country treats to take in the fresh sea, relax and watch the world go by.”
The seven other areas in Wales listed in the study are:
- Brecon Beacons National Park
- Lake Vyrnwy
- Rhossili
- Abergavenny
- Devil’s Bridge
- Llandudno
- Snowdonia National Park
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here