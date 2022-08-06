A Pembrokeshire town has been listed one of the best places in Wales for some quality time away, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by Sugar and Loaf, listed Tenby as one of the prettiest places in Wales for people to visit.

A spokesperson said about Tenby: “This pretty seaside town has been a family holiday favourite since the Victorian era!

“Experience fresh coastal air, beautiful Blue Flag beaches, incredible ice cream, pretty pastel properties, bountiful gift shops and a vibrant town centre.”

MORE NEWS

The research found seven other places across Wales alongside Tenby, named as “coastal and country treats to take in the fresh sea, relax and watch the world go by.”

The seven other areas in Wales listed in the study are:

  • Brecon Beacons National Park
  • Lake Vyrnwy
  • Rhossili
  • Abergavenny
  • Devil’s Bridge
  • Llandudno
  • Snowdonia National Park