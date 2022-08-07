Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police’s commitment to people who have served in the Armed Forces has been recognised by the Ministry of Defence.

The force is one of 21 organisations in Wales to achieve the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2022.

The award recognises employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.

Winning organisations must also ensure recruitment policies do not unfairly disadvantage the community, which includes Reservists, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Detective Superintendent Paul Jones joined the force after leaving the Royal Navy, and in 2021 helped establish Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police’s Veterans’ Support Network.

"Policing can be natural career progression for people with military experience as you have already learned and developed transferable skills,” he said.

Welcoming the ERS award, he said: “Anyone who has served knows the benefits that a support network brings, and having an employer who understands your background is so important.

"I feared I would struggle to cope with civilian life, but over 20 years later I am privileged to have helped make a real difference in people’s lives and would definitely recommend a career in policing.”

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: “I am delighted that Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is one of 21 organisations in Wales to have achieved the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award for 2022.

“We are absolutely committed to continuing to implement practical policies throughout our organisation which demonstrates our ongoing support for the Armed Forces Community, as we must never forget those who make the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Announcing the winners, the MOD’s regional employer engagement director for north Wales, Tony Fish, said: “Despite the pressures of the last few years, these companies have taken the time to ensure our Armed Forces community is supported.”

The force is also signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant - which pledges that those who serve or have served, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect by society, the economy, and our communities.