Haverfordwest defendant Alex Osbourne has been given a suspended prison sentence after failing to comply with a community order made by Haverfordwest magistrates in January.
This week Osbourne, 22, of North Court, Haverfordwest reappeared before the bench after failing to attend unpaid work sessions, failing to attend his probation appointment and failing to make telephone contact.
The order was imposed on January 28 after he took a Peugeot 206 from an address in Letterston without the owner’s consent.
Osbourne was sentenced to eight weeks in custody which has been suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £60.
