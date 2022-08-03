Police have launched a major investigation following a suspected arson attack on a property in Milford Haven.

The attack took place at around 3.45am at a flat in Trinity Place, Robert Street in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 2).

Police have confirmed that two people had to be rescued from the property by firefighters.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 3am and 3.45am, and who may have information that will help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to DC Paul Kelly at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DP-20220802-028.