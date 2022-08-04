A kayaker was rescued by St Davids RNLI crew after falling into the sea off Abereiddi and drifting a mile off-shore.
After falling into the sea during his fishing trip close to the coastline, the lone male spent some timer trying to climb into the kayak before calling 999 from a mobile phone.
The RNLI volunteer crew quickly arrived on scene, some 5.5 miles from the station, where local fishing boat the Alfie George had just picked up the kayaker.
After transferring the casualty to the lifeboat, Norah Wortley made best speed back to the boathouse where the RNLI's volunteer doctor made a full medical assessment.
Once the casualty was deemed fit for discharge, St Davids volunteer coastguard team took him back to Porthgain to retrieve his vehicle.
Will Chant, RNLI coxswain for St Davids lifeboat, said: “Thankfully the casualty was well equipped wearing a personal flotation device and carrying a means of calling for help.
“The combination of wind and tide carried him some distance offshore, and without his emergency call the situation could have been far graver.
“I would like to thank the Alfie George for assisting the casualty prior to our arrival, and St Davids Coastguard team for their assistance back ashore.”
