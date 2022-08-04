Pembrokeshire FRAME has just been awarded a massive £9,485 from the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund enabling local children to have free hot meals throughout the school holidays.
Working in conjunction with St Marks VA School in Merlin’s Bridge, FRAME will be supporting families with the provision of up to 1,206 free hot meals and activities for up to 80 children.
The Making It Happen Fund project will run for six weeks through the summer holidays and the autumn half term.
The main aim of the project is to ensure that children who receive free meals during term time will not be disadvantaged or go hungry during school holidays. The healthy meals will be prepared in FRAME’s commercial kitchen.
The project will also include a community gardening service at St Mark’s school, delivered by supported participants at Pembrokshire FRAME.
MORE NEWS
- Withybush Hospital has reached palliative care, claims council
- Two people rescued in suspected Milford arson attack
“We’re delighted to receive funding from the UK Community Renewal Fund,” commented FRAME chief officer Paul Hughes, “as it means that so many children will be able to benefit from free hot meals during the holidays.”
The UK Community Renewal Fund is a UK Government programme for 2021/22.
This aims to support people and communities most in need across the UK to pilot programmes and new approaches to prepare for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It invests in skills, community and place, local business, and supporting people into employment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here