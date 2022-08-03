The wettest and wildest Tenby Firefighters’Carnival in its 100-year history delighted huge crowds in the resort earlier this evening, Wednesday August 3.
Water-pistols being fired from floats at spectators along the route through the town were just a taste of things to come in Tudor Square.
Excited onlookers who chose to ignore the warnings of ‘You WILL get wet’ found themselves on the receiving end of a glorious all-out soaking session.
Carnival entrants, the RNLI and Tenby Round Table entered into the battle, with Tenby’s retained firefighters turning their high-powered hoses on the crowds.
A huge cheer broke out in the square at the conclusion of the water battle, and the carnival parade continued on its way for the presentation of prizes at the harbour.
The carnival, which celebrated its centenary in 2019, was making its return after a two-year coronavirus-caused interval, and did so in a blaze of glory.
Police, coastguard and RNLI vehicles and fire engines – one transporting Tenby’s mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall and her consort, Cllr Laurence Blackhall – all sounded their sirens as they took part in the procession.
Samba Doc set the beat as they led the walking and wheeled entries.
Boris Johnson, The Queen and Paddington Bear were amongst those rolling along, - along with several imaginatively-decorated prams and trailers - before the floats followed on.
Earlier in the day, Tenby Fire Station in South Parade opened its doors to welcome the public, with attractions including fire safety demonstrations, rides, stalls, refreshments and a grand raffle.
The carnival’s main sponsor is Tenby House Hotel, with additional sponsorship from Tredeml Print Design Studio and Printers, Jago, The Qube, CK Roofing and The Normandie.
All the proceeds for the day will go to The Firefighters’ Charity.
