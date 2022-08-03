The wettest and wildest Tenby Firefighters’Carnival in its 100-year history delighted huge crowds in the resort earlier this evening, Wednesday August 3.

Water-pistols being fired from floats at spectators along the route through the town were just a taste of things to come in Tudor Square.

Huge crowds enjoyed the Tudor Square water batttle. Picture: Gareth Davies Phography

Excited onlookers who chose to ignore the warnings of ‘You WILL get wet’ found themselves on the receiving end of a glorious all-out soaking session.

Boris Johnson made a guest appearance in the parade. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Carnival entrants, the RNLI and Tenby Round Table entered into the battle, with Tenby’s retained firefighters turning their high-powered hoses on the crowds.

Celebrating the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

A huge cheer broke out in the square at the conclusion of the water battle, and the carnival parade continued on its way for the presentation of prizes at the harbour.

These three little pigs didn't seem too scared of the big bad wolf. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The carnival, which celebrated its centenary in 2019, was making its return after a two-year coronavirus-caused interval, and did so in a blaze of glory.

Tiger King roared in. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Police, coastguard and RNLI vehicles and fire engines – one transporting Tenby’s mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall and her consort, Cllr Laurence Blackhall – all sounded their sirens as they took part in the procession.

There was a warm welcome for The Queen and Paddington Bear. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Samba Doc set the beat as they led the walking and wheeled entries.

Boris Johnson, The Queen and Paddington Bear were amongst those rolling along, - along with several imaginatively-decorated prams and trailers - before the floats followed on.

The Jurassic Park float featured plenty of free-range dinosaurs. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Earlier in the day, Tenby Fire Station in South Parade opened its doors to welcome the public, with attractions including fire safety demonstrations, rides, stalls, refreshments and a grand raffle. The gingerbread man and his little chef were a sweet entry. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The carnival’s main sponsor is Tenby House Hotel, with additional sponsorship from Tredeml Print Design Studio and Printers, Jago, The Qube, CK Roofing and The Normandie. Gangsta Granny stole the show! Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

All the proceeds for the day will go to The Firefighters’ Charity.

And no carnival would be complete without its Princesses. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

....and the Carnival Queens. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography