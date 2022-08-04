CROFT twins Ioan and Garan will be seeking to guarantee themselves of at least bronze medals when the Commonwealth Games boxing programme resumes at Birmingham’s NEC Hall this afternoon.
Southpaw Ioan – who reached the 67kg welterweight quarter-finals with a controlled display against Jean Jordy Vadamootoo, of Mauritius – is scheduled to take on Malawi’s Luwis Zakeyu Mbewe at 2pm.
Garan – the eldest of the Crymych 20-year-olds by about a minute – secured his own place in the last eight of the 71kg light-middleweight division with a hard-earned victory over Nigeria’s experienced Abdul-Afeez Osoba.
READ MORE
“I stuck to the game plan – we knew he’d be strong and relentless and still throwing haymakers until the final bell to try and get me out of there,” he said afterwards.
“A lot of people have come up from the home town and local area to support and it’s been great seeing a lot of Welsh flags in the stand.”
Garan is due to box Merven Clair, of Mauritius, at 2.45pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here