CROFT twins Ioan and Garan will be seeking to guarantee themselves of at least bronze medals when the Commonwealth Games boxing programme resumes at Birmingham’s NEC Hall this afternoon.

Southpaw Ioan – who reached the 67kg welterweight quarter-finals with a controlled display against Jean Jordy Vadamootoo, of Mauritius – is scheduled to take on Malawi’s Luwis Zakeyu Mbewe at 2pm.