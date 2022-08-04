Pembroke’s eagerly-awaited Henry Tudor Visitor Centre has gained momentum this week after PLANED launched a public survey in conjunction with the Henry Tudor Trust.

Members of the public are now being asked to submit their ideas on how the Henry Tudor Centre should be structured, with particular emphasis being placed on their reasons for visiting other heritage attractions, which displays they found most appealing and the sort of heritage attractions people choose to visit.

The results will subsequently be analysed by both PLANED and the Henry Tudor Trust enabling the new centre to be developed in a strong, visitor-engaging manner.

Plans to develop the Henry Tudor Centre have remained in the pipeline for many years after a group of Pembroke town councillors began working towards the Henry VII statue project.

This led on to the idea of setting up a prestigious visitor centre focussing on the founder of the Tudor Dynasty and King of England (1485-1509) in an a comprehensive manner.

A feasibility study, jointly funded by LEADER and Pembrokeshire County Council, confirmed that whilst the Tudor brand holds considerable international appeal, a sustainable centre had to be ‘perfectly located’, given Pembroke’s small residential market compared to its much larger leisure and tourism platform.

This resulted in the launch of the ambitious South Quay regeneration project led by Pembrokeshire County Council which will see the long derelict buildings on Castle Terrace developed into the Henry Tudor Visitor Centre which will incorporate a library, a Tourist Information Centre and a café.

The South Quay project has secured £901,590 of Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding to support the delivery of the first stage of works.

Commenting on the development, the Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government Hannah Blythyn has commended Pembroke for their foresight and commitment in getting the project up and running.

“The regeneration of South Quay is a fantastic example of how support though our Transforming Towns programme can be used to breathe new life into an old building and create a centre that will become an asset to the local community and celebrate the town’s history,” she said. “I look forward to seeing how this work progresses.”

If anyone would like to take part on the survey, they can do so via the following link:http://https://forms.office.com/r/L2h6iPbyDZ