There’s nothing quite as exciting as visiting a working farm on a sunny summer’s afternoon and today locals are being invited to visit Steynton Farm near Milford Haven.
Between 11am and 4pm people can wander around the 1.4km trails admiring the animals and crops as well as the magnificent 10-acres of sunflower fields. And if visitors time it right, they may well see Merlin the milking robot in action.
If anyone wishes to pick the sunflowers from the fields, they can be bought for £1 a stem although people are asked to bring their own secateurs. If you don’t wish to pick your own, the sunflowers can also be bought in the shop.
The paths consist of fields and cow tracks so sensible footwear is a must. The terrain may be uneven in places and people are asked to bear this in mind if bringing a pushchair or wheelchair. Children under 16 must be accompanied at all times by an adult.
Dogs are not allowed on site as visitors will be walking across land which is very close to the vegetable crops so the owners are understandably eager to avoid any risk of contamination.
There are no toilet facilities on site.
Entry is £3 per person and children under 2 are free.
