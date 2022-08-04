Figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that unemployment in Pembrokeshire has fallen with more than 600 less people claiming employment related benefits.

In Preseli Pembrokeshire last month there were 615 fewer people over the age of 16 claiming unemployment related benefits.

When it comes to younger workers, there are now 165 fewer people aged 18-24 claiming unemployment-related benefits, as young people enter the workforce and take advantage of the job opportunities created by local businesses.

In Preseli Pembrokeshire 3.9% of the workforce is presently claiming unemployment related benefits, lower than the national average of 4.3%.

The figures show that unemployment nationally is also falling.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb said the figures show that, even with the problems of inflation, the local jobs market remains very strong with many businesses struggling to fill vacancies.

He recently visited St Davids Assemblies, a local manufacturing business which specialises in precision components, and which has invested in state-of-the-art machines and equipment. The factory has enjoyed strong trading since the pandemic and is the largest employer in the St David's area.

“Despite the current economic challenges that we face, the figures are very encouraging for Pembrokeshire with the labour market continuing to strengthen. It is great to see month after month these figures improving,” said Mr Crabb.

“Speaking to a number of local employers, I know that there is a real challenge currently to fill job vacancies. This mirrors the positive national picture with more jobs available than there are jobseekers."

Mr Crabb added that the summer holiday staycation season was the perfect time for youngsters to find their way into the job market.

“Now is an excellent time for young people to begin their careers in tourism and hospitality, taking advantage of these opportunities.”