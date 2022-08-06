Over 45 motoring related arrests were made in the county over the last month, according to the latest statistics from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
Approximately half the arrests made (23), were on suspicion of drug driving, with 10 arrests being made for drink driving.
This now means that the roads policing unit has made 190 arrests in 2022 on suspicion of driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
The arrests made by the unit in July 2022 include:
- 23 arrests for drug driving
- Ten arrests for drink driving
- Three arrests for possession of cannabis
- Three arrests for assault
- Two arrests for disqualified driving
- One arrest for being drunk and disorderly
- One arrest for taking without the owner’s consent
- One arrest for possession of amphetamine
- One arrest for possession of gabapentin
MORE NEWS
In addition to the arrests, the roads policing unit also dealt with:
- 12 uninsured vehicles
- Six untaxed vehicles
The unit also seized:
- 22g of cannabis
- 28 diazepam tablets
- Ten gabapentin tablets
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here